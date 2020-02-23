Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. 126,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $138.99 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

