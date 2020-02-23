Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.90. 3,106,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,773. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

