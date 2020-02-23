Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 114,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

