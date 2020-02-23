Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Union Pacific by 213.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 568,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,130,000 after acquiring an additional 387,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,806. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

