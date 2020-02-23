Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,838 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.81. 111,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

