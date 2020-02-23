Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 26,008 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. 3,520,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

