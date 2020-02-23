PRiVCY Market Cap Reaches $46,821.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $46,821.00 and $5.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

