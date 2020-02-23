PRIZM Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.75 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $114.75 million and $452,056.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,872.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.03993880 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002275 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00760609 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.