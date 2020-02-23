Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,723,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,651. The company has a market capitalization of $312.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.