Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,864 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 974,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

