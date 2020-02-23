Profile Utility Token Market Capitalization Achieves $125,496.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $125,496.00 and $15,056.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,798.10 or 1.00200578 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00075607 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

