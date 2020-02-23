Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Capitalization Tops $128,654.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $128,654.00 and $17,159.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049132 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,777.83 or 0.99204353 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00075280 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

