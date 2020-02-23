Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,885,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,028,000 after acquiring an additional 75,403 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 129,559 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

