Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, Huobi and LBank. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,655,676,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,717,865 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

