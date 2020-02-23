Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Prometeus has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $393,552.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00008632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.02940431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens.

Prometeus' official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

