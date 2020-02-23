Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 467,869 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 223.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,992.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $27.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

