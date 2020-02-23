ProximaX (XPX) Market Cap Hits $5.61 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $631,500.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.02973031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00232727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00143429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

