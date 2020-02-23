PTON Price Up 38.6% Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, PTON has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $826,745.00 and $5,311.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.