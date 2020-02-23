Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Decreased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $79,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,794,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.