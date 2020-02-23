Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

NYSE PSA opened at $225.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.59 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

