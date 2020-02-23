Pundi X Market Cap Hits $47.96 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Pundi X has a market cap of $47.96 million and $2.80 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,308,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

