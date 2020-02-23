Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.54 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $48.46 million and $3.54 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,308,006,047 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

