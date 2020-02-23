PutinCoin Price Up 204.6% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 204.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $299,427.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00048517 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,893.16 or 0.99791774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00076336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000431 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,001,066,423 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

