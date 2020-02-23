QASH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $188,041.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. QASH has a market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $188,041.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EXX, Gate.io, IDEX, Hotbit, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

