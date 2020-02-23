Qbao Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Qbao has a market capitalization of $588,428.00 and $4,825.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

