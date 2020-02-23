Qredit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $688.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $391,773.00 and $688.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000209 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

