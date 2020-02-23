QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 89,256 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

QCOM stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,538,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

