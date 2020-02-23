Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Qualys worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,019. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.