Quant Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $51.73 million and $3.19 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00042979 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00464492 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012490 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

