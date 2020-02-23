Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Reaches One Day Volume of $588.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $993,919.00 and $588.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00492822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.44 or 0.06560182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010265 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.