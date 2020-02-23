Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 17,004 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 257.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.52. 4,277,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

