Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 233,047 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,047 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,050,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,842,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

