Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 375,076 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 1,426.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,076 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VER. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,807 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after buying an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Vereit by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,784,000 after buying an additional 1,690,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vereit by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after buying an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 10,251,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456,432. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VER shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

