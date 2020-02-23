Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 56,417 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,417 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $70.09. 4,772,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

