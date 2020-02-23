Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2,103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,778 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,202,000 after purchasing an additional 526,472 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 2,929,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,071. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

