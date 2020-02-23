Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 47,164 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 663.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,164 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 278,100.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 603,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.64. 1,521,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

