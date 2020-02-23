Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.62. 3,081,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,383. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its 200-day moving average is $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

