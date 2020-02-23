Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 353.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $89.64. 6,314,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,348. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

