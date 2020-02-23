Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.27. The company had a trading volume of 965,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.