Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 262.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.