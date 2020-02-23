Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 403.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 965,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,618. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $99.77 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.38, a PEG ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

