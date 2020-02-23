Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

