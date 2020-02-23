Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Anaplan worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 220,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.