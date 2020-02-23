Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.08 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,326,000 after buying an additional 466,687 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,137,000 after buying an additional 84,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. 3,855,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,591. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

