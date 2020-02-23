Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1,387.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,496,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $105.08. 2,012,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

