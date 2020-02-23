Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.30 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.18. 1,639,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.02. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.