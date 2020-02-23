Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.85. 4,269,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

