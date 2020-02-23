Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.93 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 395.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,985 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

