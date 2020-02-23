Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 233.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 126,496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 508,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 67,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,116 shares of company stock worth $5,143,157. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.56. 445,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,089. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.31.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

