Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5,682.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $271.58 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

